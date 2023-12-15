Originating as a local Optimist sailors' Christmas regatta, the Euromed Regatta has evolved into an annual international regatta, now celebrating its 23rd edition.

Little did the Malta Young Sailors Club anticipate that what began as a modest event would transform into a globally-recognised competition, expanding to include the ILCA Class.

From December 16 to 19, Malta is poised to host approximately 200 sailors hailing from 30 countries, all set to compete in the Optimist and ILCA classes.

Notably, the ILCA Class participants will engage in the Europa Cup, a series of regattas held across various European locations.

