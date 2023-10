Lexine Farrugia will continue her career in Italy after joining Sampdoria Women, the Times of Malta can announce.

The Maltese youngster, represented by Business Eleven’s Fabrizio Scuderi, will be joining the U-19’s sector of the Blucerchiate in her first stint abroad on a one-year deal.

Last season, Farrugia was on the books of Raiders Lija with whom she scored 13 goals in 10 senior league games.

