Malta youth international Nelly Lee Pace will be crossing the Atlantic Ocean this coming season as the former Sheffield College forward has secured a move to California-based academy TMG Prep.

This will be Pace’s first step towards a college ball career as he pushes towards a JUCO move after this new season.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, the 6’4 player who left Malta back in 2020 as a former Depiro BC youth player said he is taking the opportunity at full speed.

“Sheffield was emailing coaching from the States regarding its players and TMG Prep came about and offered me a good scholarship,” Pace said.

