Emma Ciantar Piccinino is set to become the latest Maltese women player to seek pastures new abroad as the youth midfielder will be moving to England where she will start a new adventure at the Sunderland Foundation of Light Academy.

The 2003-born player has been offered a two-year Football Scholarship programme by Sunderland's Foundation of Light Academy.

She joined the team in early August as the Academy will be preparing its girls groups for the five competitions they will be involved in namely the NFYL Women's Premier League, NFYL Women's National Premier, NFYL Women's Cup, AOC Women's Premier League and AOC Women's Premier Cup.

