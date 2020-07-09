Lee Ciantar will be continuing his career overseas as he joined Europa Point FC of Gibraltar.

Ciantar, 19, was recently on the books of English side Barnsley. He was previously at Matlock Town under the supervision of Justin Tellus who at the time was working with the latter.

"Another young talent coming straight from an EFL club, Lee Ciantar is one of Malta's brightest prospects for the future," a statement said on the club's social media.

"He has been part of the U-19 set-up for the Mediterranean Island nation, as he makes his first steps into senior football," the statement continued.

Ciantar, who plays mainly as a right back, has one cap at U-19 with the Malta national team as well.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Europa Point were sitting at 10th after 11 games.

Former Mosta sporting director in Gibraltar

Meanwhile, another familiar face to the Maltese football will be making his way into Gibraltar football.

In fact, Italian Max Leghissa has took the sporting director role at Boca Gibraltar.

In Malta, Leghissa was in charge of the same role with Mosta where he brought in plenty of players including Juri Cisotti who is now on the books of Sliema Wanderers.