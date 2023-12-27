Malta-based leading games supplier, Booming Games, a leading games supplier, has secured a landmark partnership with Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho Gaúcho, which marks an exciting development for the gaming and sports world.

Known as The Magician for his wizardry on the pitch, Ronaldinho brings his global prestige to this venture, which will see Booming Games roll out premium slot content featuring this legendary footballer.

Following strategic planning, the company is poised to launch an exciting series of games, with the initial offering set for early next year. This move not only solidifies Booming Games' competitive advantage but also reshapes the gaming landscape, blending Ronaldinho's iconic aura with innovative gaming solutions.

Roberto de Assis Moreira, manager and brother of Ronaldinho, said: "Ronaldinho is thrilled to join forces with Booming Games. This partnership transcends mere image use; it's about embedding the thrill and passion of Ronaldinho's legacy into the gaming experience. Partnering with Booming Games is an excellent choice. The company's top-notch game development, worldwide distribution, and committed team make it an ideal collaboration."

Booming Games, which is headquartered in Birkirkara, holds the prestigious Malta Gaming Authority B2B supplier licence, a testament of commitment to excellence in the industry.

Ronaldinho’s illustrious career is studded with accolades, including winning the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League, as well as being awarded FIFA World Player of the Year, UEFA Football Player of the Year, and, in 2005, the Ballon d'Or.

He is not only a football superstar, but also a businessman, music producer, and media influencer with an impressive following exceeding 170 million across various channels. Ronaldinho's unparalleled legacy in top-tier football clubs now extends to the gaming realm, adding a touch of star quality to Booming Games' offerings.

Booming Games CEO Max Niehusen said: "This is a crucial moment for Booming Games as we announce our groundbreaking collaboration with the legendary Ronaldinho Gaúcho. It's like scoring a game-winning goal, a strategic step that puts us into a league of our own. This collaboration expands our global footprint and brand visibility, promising significant impacts across the industry."

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games, added: "Integrating Ronaldinho's image into our games isn't just a feature; it's a revolution in gaming. It heightens the excitement for players and is crucial for our expansion not only in Latin America but globally. Ronaldinho is a global superstar.”