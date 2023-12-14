An international peace council based in Malta is set to launch a global peace index to help countries establish sustainable peace.

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, which is headquartered in Malta, together with the Parliament of Malta, held a conference on Thursday in which the launch of the index was announced and delegates agreed to adopt a shared declaration for Sustainable International Peace.

In his opening remarks at the conference, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said that in the face of mounting global challenges, it is imperative that all effort is made to foster tolerance and understanding among nations.

“Today we are at the crossroads of history and grappling with complex issues that transcend borders, such as climate change, economic inequality, public health crises and political unrest,” he said.

“Each of these challenges underscores the interconnectedness of our world and reminds us of the importance of sustainability. Peace is not just a noble aspiration but now a pragmatic necessity.”

The global tolerance index, Farrugia continued, represents a commitment to measuring tolerance on a global scale and will be able to scale the progress of countries who wish to build a society that values diversity, respects human dignity and embraces inclusivity.

“By quantifying tolerance, it will give us an insight into the strengths and weaknesses of our efforts and allow us to tailor our strategies in the interest of promoting mutual understanding as necessary,” he said.

Council president Ahmed Bin Mohammad Al-Jarwan said it is important to recognise there is an important link between climate security and mutual peace between nations.

“Without peaceful, tolerant and cooperative humanity we cannot achieve climate security, and the opposite is also true, without a secure climate and clean earth we cannot hope for sustainable peace,” he said.

Al-Jarwan called on all of the council's global partners to uphold its principles of nurturing tolerance and implement sustainable strategies “for the good of the earth and the people on it”.