A private aircraft flying to Malta from Milan on Sunday was forced to divert to Palermo airport because of leaking fuel, causing the airport to divert four incoming flights because of the emergency.

Sicily's La Sicilia newspaper reported that an emergency was declared after the plane, carrying seven passengers, diverted to Palermo's Falcone Borsellino. Fire crews were alerted and the airport was closed for an hour because of fuel on the runway.

Four incoming flights were diverted to Trapani while others were put on a holding pattern until the runway was reopened.

The news website said several passengers complained about the disruption and lack of communication.

No further details were available about the cause of the fuel leak.