A Malta-led resolution to protect children and hostages in Gaza will be voted on at the United Nations Security Council in New York later on Wednesday.

The resolution calls for the release of all hostages, especially children, being held by Hamas and an urgent days-long ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

It also calls for the evacuation of the sick and injured and for all sides to refrain from depriving those in Gaza of basic services, which have been heavily restricted during the conflict.

Although Malta has called for a ceasefire in the region, the resolution stops short of using that word and instead calls for "extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" to allow aid, repairs and the evacuation of the sick and young.

Nor does the resolution make reference to the Hamas attack that provoked the conflict or Israel's retaliatory strikes and ground offensive.

Should it be approved, it will be the first successful resolution concerning the conflict issued by the UN's highest organ, after four failed attempts.

Work towards a resolution

The resolution was first circulated amongst UNSC members over the weekend by Malta’s ambassador to the UN Vanessa Frazier, following weeks of conflict between Israel and Hamas which have seen thousands killed and displaced in the small Palestinian enclave.

“This resolution provides immediate relief to the families of hostages and to children caught in the conflict,” Frazier told Times of Malta.

“That we managed to find consensus shows the brand that Malta has internationally,” she said.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Foreign Minister Ian Borg said Malta’s mission at the UN had been working “tirelessly” on the draft resolution and had worked with other UNSC members to ensure the text was “balanced and operational”.

Borg first hinted at the agreement during a speech in Parliament on Tuesday night, when he said Malta was playing an important role at the UN coordinating resolutions within the UNSC.

At a meeting of the UNSC on Friday, Frazier expressed Malta’s grave concern at the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Relentless siege and daily aerial bombardments in one of the most densely populated areas on earth means there are no safe zones,” Frazier said.

Calling Israeli strikes against hospitals in the region “deplorable”, she emphasised that medical facilities and staff are protected under international humanitarian law and should not be targeted.

Frazier told the UNSC that just before their meeting, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) had informed her staff of fighting in and around Al Shifa hospital, which houses around 4,000 patients. The hospital’s director of surgery had told her, “We don’t want to die here”, she said.

Over the last week, there have been widespread reports in international media of Israeli snipers and drones firing into Al Shifa hospital, heavily restricting the movements of staff and patients. Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces stormed the hospital.

Israel, meanwhile, claims Hamas have a headquarters beneath the hospital.

Calls to recall ambassador

Diplomatic sources said it had been a “very difficult weekend” for Maltese diplomatic staff, who had been contacted directly by medical staff working at Al Shifa, adding even representatives from the United States – traditionally a staunch ally of Israel – believed Israel’s actions had gone too far.

On Saturday, activists wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela and the foreign minister urging them to recall Malta's ambassador in Tel Aviv amidst the worsening conditions in Gaza.

The letter was endorsed by more than 150 members of Maltese civil society and a number of organisations, with President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca among the signatories.

Speaking to Times of Malta, diplomatic sources expressed scepticism at the possibility, noting that recalling an ambassador was considered a “big statement” on the international floor. They added this had not happened in the case of Russia, following its war against Ukraine.

Despite its constitutional neutrality, Malta’s stance towards Israel has hardened over the course of the conflict. In October, Borg called for a ceasefire and an independent investigation into the bombing of the Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Abela told a crowd of PL supporters that while Israel had a right to defend itself, this should never lead to the “butchering and massacring of innocent children, parents and civilians and the loss of so many innocent lives.”

The resolution will be voted on at the United Nations in New York at 9pm CET.