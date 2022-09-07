Researchers from the University of Malta are trying to see how to make knee replacement surgery suitable also for people suffering from arthritis.

In a statement, the university said that in its current form, this was unsuitable for those who were in severe pain due to arthritis.

For although this can be managed with medication to an extent, there is currently no way to treat the severe stages of the condition without invasive surgery.

But a team of researchers from the University of Malta are trying to change this.

In a project called MaltaKnee, funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology, medical and engineering researchers are working with industrial partner EMPAV Engineering Ltd to develop a small elastic-like implant that can be placed directly in the arthritic knee joint.

The implant is tiny, so it can be delivered using simple surgery that does not involve such long recovery as joint-replacement surgery.

Once there, the bubble can substitute the job of the cartilage – protecting the joint by shock-absorbing the forces caused during movement.

MaltaKnee should streamline treatment for arthritis, making it accessible for people for whom joint replacement is not an option, the university said.

It said the team are currently testing prototypes to see how they would react in different conditions that mimic the environment in the joint, but they hope that this could offer hope to those struggling with pain, without the need for major surgery.

But while the prospects of MaltaKnee are exciting, the product will not be used by local hospitals in the short term, the university said.

It said the project aims to fund the research needed to test the hypothesis and create a prototype.

However, rigorous testing and future clinical trials have to be conducted to ensure the implant passes the regulatory process before it can be made available as a treatment.