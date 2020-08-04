MaltaPost has been fined €10,159 by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) for being late to deliver local mail.

The fine is to be paid into the collective compensation scheme which will be added to the government treasury.

As Malta's universal service provider, MaltaPost is obliged to deliver 95 per cent of domestic mail by the next day.

For the financial year October 2018 to September 2019, next day delivery for bulk mail target was met at 95.38%, whereas only 93.21% of single-piece mail arrived on time.

The results emerged from independent measurement reviews commissioned by MaltaPost as obliged by the regulator.

MCA chief executive Jesmond Bugeja said the authority was "committed to ensure that quality standards are met" and will "take appropriate action when companies fall short”.

The MCA encouraged those who encountered any difficulties with their postal service to contact the customer care of their respective provider.

In case their matter remained unsolved, they could contact the MCA on 2133 6840 or by email at customercare@mca.org.mt .