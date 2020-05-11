Businesses will be charged €10 a month to redirect mail to a different address as of next month, with MaltaPost introducing new redirection rates.

Under the new rates, individuals and NGOs will continue to have mail redirected for free for six months and must then pay €10 for the second six months thereafter - double the €5 rate currently charged.

The biggest change in rates is for business owners, however.

While they previously paid €15 to redirect mail to a new address for a first year, that rate will now shoot up to €10 a month. And while business owners could previously have mail redirected for an indefinite period of time with rates rising to up to €60 a year, mail redirection services will as of next month be limited to just one year for businesses.

The revised prices, which have been approved by the Malta Communications Authority, will come into effect on June 8.

MaltaPost must provide a mail redirection service by law, as it is Malta’s designated Universal Service Provider.

“Redirection of mail is intrinsically complex, becoming progressively challenging as Malta’s social and demographic criteria develop and change,” MaltaPost said in a statement announcing the change.

“Addressees are strongly encouraged to inform mail correspondents of any change in their delivery address and to take the necessary measures for any corresponding address to be updated.”