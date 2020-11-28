MaltaPost has launched a special edition of Christmas cards, with all proceeds destined for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The eight cards in the Kartolina għall-Istrina set depict different themes related to the festive season, from The Nativity by master artist Giuseppe cali to scenes from classical artworks by local artists Alison Agius and Claire Marie Medati Stride, whose works were chosen from 40 submissions received through a public call.

MaltaPost said it had decided to raise funds for the MCCFF after it launched an appeal for funding to help it make up a shortfall in donations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCCFF provides financial and material support to people suffering from chronic illness or disability, as well as to their families. It runs an annual fundraising telethon known as L-Istrina every year on Boxing Day, December 26.

“Christmas is bound to look very different this year. This is the moment to find alternative solutions to express our wishes to our loved ones,” Those sending Kartolina għall-Istrina will also be supporting the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation for a good cause” said Malta Post CEO Joseph Gafá.

The Christmas card set is available for sale at all MaltaPost outlets, on the MaltaPost website or from the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Presidential Palace in Valletta and San Anton Palace. Online orders will be delivered to address by post.

The set is also available for companies wishing to send customised Corporate Christmas Cards. Orders for corporate Christmas cards can be sent by emailing fjfarrugia@maltapost.com or calling 2596 1115 by December 7.