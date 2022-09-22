Maltapost marked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral day with a miniature sheet, including a reproduction of a photo of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Villa Guardamangia.

Gozo Philatelic Society vice president Anthony Grech created limited covers which include coins showing the monarch.

Victoria Post Office administrator Philip Pisani put on the day’s commemorative canceller. The envelopes were hand-drawn by Grech, who produces special stamp covers each time a Gozitan theme is commemorated by Maltapost.

Grech’s innovative work has been strongly lauded for his professional standard. This regular initiative is welcomed by many, not just stamp collectors.