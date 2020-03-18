Maltapost has introduced new procedures to safeguard its employees from the spread of coronavirus.

It observed that according to the World Health Organisation, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.

The company, however, urged customers who are sick or observing mandatory quarantine at home to cooperate with postal operators by maintaining the minimum social distancing of at least one metre when being served.

Customers will no longer be asked to sign for mail that requires a signature when a delivery is made. Instead, the post-person will log the name and ID card number of the person accepting the item.

When customers receive a parcel that won’t fit through the letterbox, the delivery person will step aside to a safe distance while the customer retrieves the item.

Arrangements have also been made for alternative routing of postal traffic to and from countries which are covered by a travel ban namely Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain.

Furthermore, the outbound postal service to China is once again available.