MaltaPost is seeking shareholders’ approval to split the company’s shares on a two-for-one basis.

The proposal will result in every share with a nominal value of €0.25 being split into two shares with a nominal value of €0.125 each.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal during an annual general meeting scheduled for February 16, 2023. If approved, shareholders will receive two of the new MaltaPost shares for every one they own at the time of the vote.

Stock splits allow a company to boost its liquidity without fundamentally altering its underlying value. In a statement, the company said that the proposal is intended to allow easier access to a larger number of investors.

MaltaPost shares closed trading at €1.090 per share on Monday.