A text message scam by fraudsters posing as MaltaPost is seeing a resurgence, with police receiving an average of 13 reports a day from defrauded victims.

The police said that victims were being defrauded of hundreds of euros each by the tricksters. It urged people to be on their guard and to delete suspicious text messages without replying.

How the scam works

Fraudsters send out spoof SMS messages claiming to be from MaltaPost. Recipients are told that a package for them is awaiting delivery, but that they must pay customs fees by clicking a link in the SMS to complete the delivery.

Fraudsters send out text messages similar to that seen in the left of this image. Photo: Malta Police

That link directs users to a spoof MaltaPost site designed to trick users into believing they are visiting the postal agency’s genuine site. In reality, the site is controlled by fraudsters. As soon as users input their banking details, fraudsters proceed to withdraw large amounts from victims’ bank accounts.

The phishing scam has been around for a few years, but made national headlines in the spring of 2021, when the number of scam SMS’s being sent out ballooned. At the height of the scam, police said they were receiving upwards of 20 reports a day from unwitting victims.