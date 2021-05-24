MaltaPost has warned about fradulent messages and scams tricking customers into giving out bank and personal information.

It said SMS messages or emails are being circulated purporting to be from MaltaPost, where recipients are being urged by scammers to click on a link to pay a fee before their package can be delivered. If clicked, the link will direct users to a fake website, requesting bank and personal details.

The delivery messages can be quite convincing, they mention MaltaPost, use MaltaPost Logo and even use a clone of MaltaPost’s website in order to deceive receivers, MaltaPost said. Other scammers personalise their messages with the user's surname to make them seem more credible.

"Please be reminded that MaltaPost does not send SMS messages to pay for deliveries. MaltaPost will send emails or SMS only if the customer has requested this when using specific services.

Shopping scams

In the online shopping scams, customers are lured to fake websites, apps and social media adverts with a similar look and feel to authentic retailers offering luxurious and branded items such as clothes, electronics and tools at very low prices. Instead, victims receive small cheap items, such as toothbrushes, facemasks and keychains. Most of the scams use tracked services that do not require proof of delivery to trick users to believe that the items were delivered to someone else.

MaltaPost said people who receive suspicious SMS or email requesting payment should check that the origin uses the correct website domain, https://www.maltapost.com and not malta-post.com or ma1tapost.com. A secure website should start with https:// (‘s' for secure). https://www.maltapost.com/scamprotection.