If you receive a text message that appears to be from MaltaPost asking you to click a link to arrange for a parcel delivery, delete the message immediately.

MaltaPost has warned customers that fraudsters are using fake SMS messages to try and trick people into sharing the banking details. The text messages inform recipients that “We are unable to complete parcel delivery due to an underpayment of shipping fees” before directing them to click a link to arrange delivery.

The link leads recipients to a clone of MaltaPost’s website and asks users to input their bank details.

A sample of the fraudulent message.

“MaltaPost does not engage in such practices and these text messages are not issued by MaltaPost. These are false messages with malicious intent and users should not click on the link and must delete these messages immediately,” the company said.

RELATED STORIES Central Bank warns about Viber fraudsters, as scam reports rise

The company has reported the phishing scam to the police’s cybercrime unit.