MaltaPost has urged people to ignore pop-ups or messages seemingly originating from MaltaPost that invite viewers to pay €2, share personal data in return for a chance to win a free mobile phone.
“We would like to clarify that MaltaPost does not engage in such practices and such
messages are not being issued by MaltaPost which takes its commitments towards protecting and maintaining the privacy of its customers seriously,” it said in a statement.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us