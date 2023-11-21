Workers at a MaltaPost delivery hub in San Ġwann were evacuated from their offices on Tuesday morning following reports of a gas leak in the area.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that officers were alerted to a potential leak inside offices on Triq il-Mensija at around 8.30am.

Civil Protection Department were sent to the area to resolve the situation.

MaltaPost workers stand in the street after being evacuated.

Eyewitnesses saw MaltaPost workers being quickly moved out of the premises and further down the road as a precautionary measure.

CPD officials were still onsite at the time of writing.