Champions Birkirkara will resume their commitments this week as the Women’s League returns following the international break.

The Stripes will face second-placed Swieqi United in a clash that could see Birkirkara edge closer towards their fifth straight title. The match will be played at the Dingli Ground, on Tuesday (kick-off: 20.45).

During last week’s international break, the Malta women’s national team took centre stage in the first edition of the VisitMalta Women’s Trophy.

