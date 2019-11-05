The country’s foremost annual book celebration takes place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, this week.

As in previous editions, entrance to the festival is free of charge. It will open with a conference regarding the genres of sci-fi and fantasy, and will be led by a number of local and overseas authors. Among them is Loranne Vella, the Brussels-based author of Rokit (Merlin Publishers) and winner of the 2018 National Book Prize.

The foreign authors attending the conference are Malta-born Jon Courtenay Grimwood, Kali Wallace and Dave Rudden.

The popular comedy duo Danusan will once again be staging performances inspired by the works that will have just been awarded the 2019 Terramaxka Prize.

The Malta Book Festival is taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, between tomorrow and Sunday. For details visit https://ktieb.org.mt/?event=the-malta-book-festival-2019.