FHRD’s annual HR conference and expo will be held on October 23 at the Hilton Conference Centre. Themed HR Transformation: Unravelling the Future, it will address what the organisation of the future looks like and the reshaping of the HR function to support organisations going through this transformative change.

Malta’s largest and longest-running HR event will have a strong line-up of international speakers coming from organisations such as Santander Bank, Cisco, HR Forecast, UiPath, PwC Luxembourg and CIPD, together with a number of local speakers. The event this year will also see the participation of a group of high-profile CEOs who will be discussing their views on the role of HR in organisations.

This year’s theme has been chosen with the current scenario in mind, since the HR function is at a crossroads in this evolution with ageing legacy systems and processes and therefore is pivotal to meeting the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

With Malta’s economic growth and influx of foreign companies it has become essential for HR professionals to be proactive in adapting to this transformative change.

The conference will address salient points such as how the HR function needs to position itself more strategically, adopting a more integrated model and ultimately creating an innovative employee experience – resulting in organisations being more productive and competitive.

The conference has become Malta’s leading event for all things related to HR, training and business management and a source of continued education, equipping delegates with takeaways that will provide added value to their workplace. Furthermore, it gives local HR practitioners the opportunity to hear from top international industry experts in the comfort of one’s country during which HR challenges are localised – with the aim of providing companies based in Malta with the necessary tools to address the impact the future of work is having on HR.

Twenty-seven exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services on the day. This year's event partners are Castille Resources, Hilton Malta, Mapfre MSV Life plc, Outdoor Living Malta, PWC, Shireburn Indigo, Studioseven and Times of Malta.