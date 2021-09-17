Maltese sailors Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis maintained their stranglehold on the 49ERFX class with another solid showing to remain clear at the top on Day 3 of the European Championships that are currently being held in Thessaloniki in Greece.

The two Maltese sisters continue to show great nerves of steel to fend off the pressure of the competition in Greece which are seeing them battling against the top sailors from around Europe.

Antonia and Victoria kicked off the day proceedings with a fourth placing in Race 6 before placing sixth in the following regatta.

