ISO/IEC 27001:2013 – another important step for NIU which, thanks to the constant work of its team, has reached another far-reaching milestone.

Being able to exhibit an ISO certification demonstrates they have passed a third-party audit carried out by an international certification body. With this certification, NIU aims to promote transparency and the stringent processes they’ve put in place to guarantee information security.

What is ISO and why ISO/IEC 27001:2013?

ISO 27001 is an international standard that regulates how information security should be managed within companies. It is a widely used standard of information security in the world due to the extensive audit checklist it must adhere to.

The goal of the standard is to regulate and ensure adequate data security controls within corporations, including logistical, physical and organisational aspects. The standard, therefore, constitutes a complete and effective system that certifies the maximum efficiency in the management of information technology security.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a sub-standard of ISO 27001 that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS (Information Security Management Systems) within the context of an organisation.

How to become an ISO certified business

In order to issue an ISO 27001 certification to a company, the competent authority distinguishes and defines for each circumstance any potential risks that may arise (e.g. the likelihood of a particular problem or the costs associated with a potential claim). Such a thorough analysis will produce a clear range of measures to avoid any issues.

Measures include sensitising employees to general safety measures, such as applying safety rules when handling sensitive data or locking the screen when leaving the workplace.

The implementation of the described changes requires very intensive cooperation from the company and guarantees the highest level of service to their clients.

Information security has become a top priority and an important success factor for all organisations

Information security has become a competitive value and for some tenders, it is already a minimum requirement or an essential selection criterion. The requests for ISO certified suppliers and/or products will continue to grow due to security incidents which can lead to a loss of customer trust and reputation, plus it can cause huge financial damage.

From data loss to unauthorised access, from hacking to disaster recovery, from virus attacks to electronic commerce, ISO 27001 allows you to carefully assess all the risks.

That’s why responsible companies choose to be ISO certified.

"What better way to begin 2021 than with an important, internationally recognised certification? For us this sets the tone for another successful year. Our plans? To keep doing what we are good and making it even better,” said Matthew Sammut, co-founder of NIU.

How does an ISO certification directly benefit clients?

It offers the certainty of rigorous systems in place, capable of protecting data and responding to potential threats. This is possible with structured management that guarantees the necessary security in managing information, limiting risks and potential damages.

An ISO 27001 compliant business protects its clients’ information in any form (paper and electronic) and of any nature (not just personal data). Furthermore, it guarantees continuous improvements in information security systems through the ISO annual audit.

“Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification was a demanding journey and an important investment but we are convinced that we made the right choice as it affects all our processes related to any of the services we provide,” said James Abela, co-founder of NIU

So, whether they are developing a new website for you or managing your digital marketing strategies, the NIU team follows the strict ISO standards, apart from the long-ago adopted GDPR.

Here are the five main benefits for those who obtain an ISO 27001 certification, and what it means to work with a web development agency that has an ISO certification

Strengthened functions and processes put in place for the security of information and the trust of business partners

Reduced accidents involving legal and contractual responsibilities;

Improved relations with the Public Administration

Demonstrated compliance with laws and regulations with impartiality

Satisfied contractual requirements with particular attention to information security

Having obtained the ISO 27001 certification, NIU has taken an important step to guarantee the highest degree of confidentiality, integrity, and information security for its clients.