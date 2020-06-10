Practically all of Malta’s bathing waters have been classified as “excellent” by European Union standards, with the country's 97.7 per cent score ranking it third across the EU.

Only landlocked Austria, with 98.5 per cent, and fellow Mediterranean island Cyprus, where 99.1 per cent of waters were ranked as excellent, did better according to the European Environment Agency's analysis.

The result nevertheless represents a slight regression from the previous year, when Malta ranked second in the EU, with 98.9 per cent of bathing spots classified as "excellent".

Malta was also one of nine countries which tested all its bathing waters in line with criteria established by the EU’s Bathing Water Directive.

The directive requires countries to take a water quality sample before the bathing season starts and at least four samples throughout the season, with no more than a one-month interval between samples.

Tests monitor the presence of bacteria such as E.Coli or intestinal enterococci.

The EU-wide assessment looked at more than 15,000 coastal bathing sites and almost 7,000 inland bathing sites across the EU.

Overall, just 1.3 per cent of EU bathing sites were deemed to be of poor quality, while 95 per cent were of at least sufficient quality.

Malta treats all its sewage before it is pumped into the sea. Treated sewage water is also offered to farmers, free of charge, for irrigation purposes.

The Water Services Corporation, which is responsible for pumping and treating sewage, welcomed the EU report and said it was delighted to have contributed to Malta’s top score.

WSC treats roughly 67 million litres of sewage every day through its four sewage treatment plants. The state entity also operates 104 sewage pumping stations and employs 132 people to work on its sewage network.

The company is now tapping EU funding to upgrade major sewage lines and implement new technology that will allow it to monitor sewage flows and detect problems in real time.

“‘The results are a certificate of gratitude to the dedication and efforts of WSC personnel in managing water systems to benefit the environment around us,” WSC CEO Ivan Falzon said.