The Superstar jackpot was won for the first time on September 27 after one lucky Superstar player a Quick Pick ticket and matched all the five numbers and Superstar number with the numbers drawn. This is also the largest Maltco lottery jackpot ever won. The winning ticket with numbers 28, 14, 23, 08, 30 - 6 was purchased from POS 182 in Swieqi.

A spokesperson for the company said that the winner, a regular Maltco Lotteries player, was stunned when realising that the ticket in hand was the actual winning ticket. The player never imagined winning such a fantastic amount of money. In most instances, Quick Pick tickets are the preferred choice of play for the winning player. However, when important occasions are approaching, such as anniversaries and birthdays, the specific numbers to commemorate these special occasions are the player’s preferred choice.

Superstar is a relatively new lottery game featuring a double matrix form and offers a total of seven winning categories. More than 50,000 players won with Superstar since the first draw held in October of last year. Three of these winners won with the second prize category after guessing five numbers and won the prizes of; €10,261, €151,743 and €50,373 respectively.

Maltco Lotteries added that the company is proud that Superstar, the lottery game which was designed on the public’s feedback has gained so much popularity in a short span of time.

For further information e-mail info@maltco.net, visit the Maltco website www.maltco.com or call 2388 3000.