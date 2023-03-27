There are many aspects that go into trading successfully; some of the more familiar are your trading strategy, platform, and ability to make sense of the markets. You also have to consider your trading instrument, as some, like CFDs, are riskier than others and require a particular vigour to trade profitably. Furthermore, a less-known factor that significantly affects your trading is the area or jurisdiction trading platforms are registered, such as Malta.

Malta is a European region off the Mediterranean coast that has been pivotal to the success of the continent's CFD trading industry. Its good regulations and established trading framework have allowed many CFD brokers in the UK and the EU to operate unimpeded and flourish in a way that would otherwise be impossible on the continent. So join us as we look at Malta's role in the CFD market in the EU.

CFD trading and Malta

CFDs are speculative tools that allow their holders to benefit from their underlying instruments' price movement. They are derivative products that allow you to leverage your position by enabling you to hold substantial positions without costing as much as purchasing the underlying assets outright. Furthermore, they allow you to benefit from upward and downward market movements using long or short trades.

However, CFDs are risky and expose you to substantial losses when trades don't go your way because they increase your returns, as well as your downside. Before trading CFDs, ensure you take the time to gain the necessary skills and conduct proper market research to help mitigate your risks.

On the other hand, Malta is a trading-friendly offshore location that introduced CFD trading regulations in the European continent in the 1990s. This laid the groundwork for the wide adoption of the practice in the EU and helped establish CFD trading as a significant part of the industry in the continent.

Benefits of trading CFDs in Malta

1. Friendly tax policies

The Maltese trading tax policy has attracted many EU CFD traders because of its friendly policies. When operating from the island, you don't need to pay capital gain tax on your trade profits or worry about double taxation. This is mainly due to the Maltese double tax treaty with the EU and other jurisdictions exempting you from taxation on the island.

Trading from the jurisdiction is also less restrictive and not as overbearing as in other European regions, allowing CFD traders to breathe and try different strategies. Such a relaxed approach to taxation and trading laws has enabled trading to bloom and grow exponentially.

2. A strong economy and stable political climate

Malta has a strong economy and a stable political climate that allows and supports trading activity in the jurisdiction. Its bi-partisan political relationship with other economic blocks, such as the EU, also provides convenient trading and easy transaction processes.

Furthermore, this has enabled the country to build resilience in its economy, which allows it to perform decently during financial crises and tough economic times. This enables CFD and other traders to perform well year-round, which is not only good for them but for the EU. As long as this prosperity and stability continue in the island nation, Malta will continue to be pivotal to the CFD industry in Europe.

3. Mature financial industry

One more factor that has led Malta to play such a central role in the EU's CFD trading sector is its strong financial sector. The Maltese financial industry has experienced tremendous growth over the last two decades, and the sector expects this trajectory to continue for the foreseeable future. This will help Malta cement its position as Europe's pro-CFD trading jurisdiction and spur even more growth.

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is responsible for creating policies and an environment that has enabled this growth. At the same time, the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) has made trading CFDs more convenient and encouraged many traders in the EU to try their hands out in the sector.

Conclusion

Many factors affect an industry's overall success, even though we cannot point our finger at one as the general cause. However, when all facets of production converge in a single supportive jurisdiction, such as Malta has done with the CFD market, finding success can be much easier.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational and promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.