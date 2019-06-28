Malta’s membership in the European Union has been a success story – there’s no two ways about it. We have not only effectively tapped into EU funds to facilitate the unprecedented investment in the regeneration of our cultural heritage, the rebuilding of roads and transformation of our energy sector, among other notable achievements, but we have also transformed our legislative framework and recently topped the European charts on a number of fronts.

This, coupled with strong government policy based on social justice and geared towards prosperity with a purpose, has created unparalleled economic growth that has redefined the country and the aspirations of our people.

This is the key challenge before us – to surpass the bar that Malta itself has raised as we seek to meet the aspirations of Maltese and European citizens. Resting on our laurels is not an option, especially in the face of tough MFF (multi-annual financial framework) negotiations in which Malta is no longer considered a minnow state.

I am fully behind our very competent and able negotiating team, confident we will strike an excellent deal for the EU’s spending plan for 2021-2027.

Of specific relevance in the upcoming negotiations is the amount that will be allocated to Malta under the EU’s cohesion policy. The EU proposes to spend €373 billion on cohesion policy designed to narrow the gap between rich and poor regions. The allocation of cohesion funds is based on regional and national prosperity and unemployment. The main criterion remains relative prosperity, while other factors are educational attainment, greenhouse gas emissions and migration.

According to the Commission’s economic forecast, Malta’s GDP grew by 6.7 per cent during 2018, the fifth year in a row of growth over five per cent. Malta’s socioeconomic scoreboard, including employment and educational attainment, has also improved substantially since 2012, when the last MFF was negotiated.

We must ensure Malta’s role within the EU institutional set-up stays strong

Our recent track record in the excellent absorption rate of EU funds will provide solid foundations to ensure a fair deal for Malta and Gozo. That is what we are determined and positioned to achieve.

The EU is at a critical juncture that will determine its foreseeable future. We must ensure Malta’s role within the complex EU institutional set-up stays strong, competent and well equipped to participate effectively in policy and decision-making processes.

Malta has passed this test with flying colours, as demonstrated during its successful term at the helm of the Council of the European Union in 2017. I am four-square behind our Permanent Representation in Brussels and will make sure that the ministerial and parliamentary structures are vested with resources to ensure the positive momentum is retained.

This is particularly necessary as the Brexit deadline approaches. While an orderly withdrawal is in Malta’s and the EU’s interests, the probability of a no-deal Brexit is growing. The EU has a contingency plan in place to mitigate the effects of a no-deal Brexit, and Malta is also preparing for all possible outcomes.

The government is committed to maintain and possibly strengthen Malta’s bila­teral cooperation with the UK, particularly in trade, financial services, tourism, health, education and social security. I will work hard towards that end and towards maintaining unity among the EU 27, which has been fundamental throughout.

Unlike on Brexit, however, unity has often proved difficult to achieve on other pressing matters, such as migration. Malta has been a key player in reaching ad hoc solutions to the impasse surrounding migration crises – a role led by the Prime Minister on behalf of a strong government which has been widely recognised as a neutral, albeit effective player within the European Council.

Yet ad hoc solutions are not sustainable. Malta’s challenge is to insist upon an urgent agreement on a common European asylum system which would include a consensus on the Dublin Regulation reform and an equitable mechanism for sharing disembarked migrants rescued at sea. Solidarity with responsibility is what we clearly aim for. Another crucial challenge is to ensure that the Union embraces policies that create new opportunities for Malta to sustain its economic and social development. Malta’s success is built on its readiness to innovate, adapt to new technologies and operate efficiently within a secure and stable commercial and financial environment. I will therefore continue to push forward Malta’s stance in favour of the early adoption of a coordinated European approach on digital technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain and high-performance computing.

When we speak of challenges, we must also speak of opportunities. That is how I regard the EU’s targets for a transition to a green and circular economy – a strong opportunity to right the wrongs in the best interests of future generations. The Commission has presented a strategy for achieving a climate-neutral economy by 2050, and its incoming president intends to propose a European Climate Law that will set the 2050 target into legislation and reduce CO2 emissions by 50, if not 55 per cent, by 2030.

Meeting these targets is particularly challenging for Malta in view of the rapid economic growth resulting in higher energy consumption. Yet the government is fully committed to meeting its targets and has prepared its Draft National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030. After public consultations, it will be submitted to the Commission by the end of this year.

With careful handling and political acumen, we will continue to transform the challenges arising from Malta’s EU membership into clear opportunities, and benefits, for now and the future. As minister, I will work relentlessly towards this goal.

Edward Zammit Lewis is Minister for European Affairs and Equality.