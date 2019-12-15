I am writing this at twilight, that little winter window between sundown and nightfall when pinkish-blueish light filters through the glass doors and gives a glimpse of warmth and fuzziness.

For a fleeting moment, the glow sets off a Christmas mood. The Christmas cushions on the sofa, the fairy lights framing the glass doors, the angels hanging on the doorframes… for a minute, this could have been any other Christmas.

But this isn’t any other Christmas and the moment fades almost immediately. Usually at this time of year we’d all be shopping for presents or wrapping those presents or baking the season’s sweets. We’re doing none of that.

The shops are empty, the Christmas tree is bereft of gifts and the only thing we’re doing in the kitchen is checking our gadgets to keep up with the news.

We are all consumed – that’s the best word I think – consumed by what is going on around us.

A friend of mine went to a school drama production the other day and she looked around her and realised that all the other parents in the audience, like her, were armed with extra battery power banks for their phones.

Another friend told me that at family dinner time, no one talks about their day anymore but they are simply comparing notes on news, “arguing and in general feeling extremely helpless and exhausted”.

We are constantly refreshing the news pages. And we are doing that in the hope that there will be an end to this national uncertainty. The economy is at a standstill, the country on a precipice.

And all because we have a man who keeps playing prime minister and stays in power despite allegations surfacing every day that his chief of staff and best friend was involved in the assassination plot of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Joseph Muscat stays on with just one aim: to obstruct justice. Police mysteriously keep insisting that they don’t need to keep an eye on Schembri and, even worse, they have not done that which is obvious to all – interrogate Muscat himself.

This irresponsible, heinous, criminal inaction is having serious repercussions in our homes.

I keep meeting parents who are at a loss on how to explain what is going on in the country to their children.

“We have to tell them, we cannot avoid it because children hear us discussing it all the time and at school kids talk among themselves,” one parent told me.

“I am almost ashamed before my children. I’ve always been telling them that they have to stand by the right thing. I’ve always explained to them how important it is to pay our taxes and do our duties as a citizen. And now we have the worst example from our leaders – what am I meant to say?” another one said.

One mother told me how she is explaining the political saga using the analogy of a condominium.

“We live in a flat, so children understand the concept of having a flat owner chosen to be in charge of the block of flats,” she said.

Her children know how all flat owners in their block choose an administrator and give him money so he can make sure that the building is kept in good shape – so the common areas are painted, the light bulbs in the corridors are changed and the lift is fixed whenever there’s need.

So she told them the story of how one administrator running the ‘condominium’ did not use the money for the block of flats. Together with another flat owner, he decided to keep the collected money for themselves. Then, when one of the people living in the block caught them and said “Hey!, I know what you’re doing, it’s not right,” they killed her.

“The children understood the analogy immediately. I just had to replace ‘administrator’ with ‘prime minister’ and condominium with ‘Malta’. But they were very upset that the person who was trusted most ended up being so evil. There’s no two ways about it: this is a horror story, and so far the baddie is still winning,” she said.

This is the state of the country at the moment. Children are anxious and worried but at least they can look up to their parents as a safe haven. As parents, however, we have no refuge. If the state is sponsoring assassinations – how can we feel safe?

If Muscat profusely thanks Schembri for “his crucial role”, and daily stays in touch with him via that criminal rat now turned pigeon Neville Gafà – and if Muscat is making sure his best friend Schembri is allowed to roam free plotting whatever evil comes to his mind – how can we feel safe in our own homes?

Perhaps the important lesson to take home from all this was summed up by one mother: Daphne.

A tireless Andrew Caruana Galizia during his address in the Brussels protest said:

“My mother always taught me that one shouldn’t obey power just because it’s power.”

The resilience, the determination, the sense of justice and the lack of cynicism of Daphne’s three sons gives light to the dark condominium story.

Matthew, Andrew and Paul Caruana Galizia are the real role models for our children. They are what kindles in us the glow of truth in our hearts, and a hope for better Christmases to come.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

twitter: @krischetcuti