The head of the Mayo Clinic has praised Malta's "quick and comprehensive" response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gianrico Farrugia, a Maltese doctor who became head of the academic medical institution in 2018, congratulated Malta for taking the necessary steps at the right time to fight the pandemic which "significantly flattened the curve and prevented deaths".

The clinic, Farrugia said in a statement, was taking a number of initiatives in fighting the pandemic, including the national coalition to explore the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

He stressed on the necessity of collaboration and resource sharing, with giving the public access to trusted information being key in defeating the pandemic.

"Time and accuracy are of utmost importance as we race to mitigate the harm of this disease. And we remain true to our mission to prioritise the needs of patients, wherever those patients may be," Farrugia said.

"The US still has a long way to go, and we are encouraged to see examples of countries such as Malta that are emerging from the crisis. We will learn from your experience and use it to inform our own decisions as we continue the fight."

The United States currently has 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 67,000 deaths. New York and New Jersey have been particularly badly hit, registering 318,134 and 177,490 cases respectively since the beginning of March.

While the closure of businesses and stay-at-home orders have been enacted across the country, some states, like Georgia and Colorado, have already moved to reopen the economy.

In California, widespread protests prompted governor Gavin Newsom to announce that changes to the operation of businesses and restaurants would be enacted in the coming days.

Farrugia, who has been a Mayo physician for over 30 years, was a student at St Aloysius College and earned his medical degree from the University of Malta Medical School.

With a medical background in genomics and gastrointestinal disorders, Farrugia was made president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic in 2018.