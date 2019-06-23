Can anyone explain the criteria for planning application acceptance? There appears to be no sympathetic or aesthetic consideration in new construction.

The monstrosity located on Triq il-Qarnit, Mellieħa, is higher than any other block on the street, and a full two floors above the height of the adjoining buildings.

It will probably be left vacant and unfinished for many years, as is the case with the crater adjacent to it.

The ‘jewel of the Med’ will not gain but lose visitors and investors if it is allowed to become a concrete jungle!