The number of countries from which arrivals to Malta are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival has more than doubled.
The revised 'amber list', which now includes Canada, Japan, Thailand and Turkey among others, will come into effect on Saturday.
Any traveller from these countries will have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior their arrival. Those who fail to do so could be submitted to testing in Malta and may also have to quarantine.
The countries that made it in the amber list are the following:
Andorra
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Estonia
France (all airports except Ile-de-France)
Germany (all airports except Baden-Wurttemberg)
Greece (all airport except Attiki)
Hungary
Indonesia
Ireland
Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardegna)
Japan
Jordan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Monaco
Morocco
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores)
Romania
San Marino
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain (all airports except Canarias)
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Vatican City
