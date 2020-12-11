The number of countries from which arrivals to Malta are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival has more than doubled.

The revised 'amber list', which now includes Canada, Japan, Thailand and Turkey among others, will come into effect on Saturday.

Any traveller from these countries will have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior their arrival. Those who fail to do so could be submitted to testing in Malta and may also have to quarantine.

The countries that made it in the amber list are the following:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

France (all airports except Ile-de-France)

Germany (all airports except Baden-Wurttemberg)

Greece (all airport except Attiki)

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardegna)

Japan

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Monaco

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores)

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (all airports except Canarias)

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Vatican City