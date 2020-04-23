Malta's coronavirus reproduction rate has gone down to below 1, the health authorities confirmed on Thursday, in a milestone for the fight against COVID-19.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta during her daily briefing that the rate of reproduction of the virus is "slowly going down" and had now dropped below 1.

Health authorities around the world have been aiming to get the reproduction rate, known as R0, down to below 1 as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

Having R0 that is below 1 means each patient with coronavirus is now at risk of infecting less than one other person.

Germany began lifting its coronavirus prevention measures after its virus reproduction rate had reached below R0 1.

While in recent days Health Minister Chris Fearne has repeatedly said Malta could soon start relaxing some of its measures, Gauci insisted on Thursday everyone need to remain vigilant.

"We need to monitor the situation closely in case the reproduction rate goes up again," she said when asked about measures getting lifted.

The superintendent said the low numbers were down to measures and the public's co-operation with them. The fact that authorities had prepared for higher numbers of cases than they are currently recording had also helped keep the situation under control.

"That is why we had taken certain steps and had a contingency plan," she said.

"The fact is that the measures have helped us keep numbers down."

On Thursday and for the second day running, Malta registered just one new coronavirus case while a further 39 patients recovered.