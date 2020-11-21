Malta's COVID-19 positivity rate has been among the lowest in Europe for the last two weeks, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The positivity rate – the number of new positive cases as a percentage of all tests carried out – was 4.05% from 24,577 tests and 3.97% from 22,095 tests over the last two weeks.

In that period, the only countries with lower positivity rates were Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.

Malta currently has 2,146 active cases of the virus after 141 new cases and 159 recoveries were reported on Saturday.

Authorities on Saturday also announced the deaths of three COVID-19 patients aged 70, 80 and 82, bringing the death toll up to 111 since the start of the pandemic in March.