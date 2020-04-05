Three young people are already making waves on the island’s business map. They tell Maureen Saguna about their experience of the business world so far, about the value of mentorship and talk through their tips for other would-be entrepreneurs.

It would be easy to think that all teenagers spend their days taking selfies and scrolling through social media but not all of them fit the stereotype.

Martha Sammut, Janice Xerri and Duane Callus are three of a group of youngsters who are defying expectations. They are all following programmes by Junior Achievement (Young Enterprise) Malta, also known as JAYE, a non-profit organisation providing entrepreneurship education programmes to young people (aged eight to 30) attending academic or vocational education institutions in Malta and Gozo.

For more than 30 years, JAYE Malta has been teaching young students what it takes to create and run a company. The Company Programme follows the students through all phases, from the creation of a business plan to the liquidation process and the participants are mentored throughout.

What sets JAYE apart is their belief that students learn better by doing. All participants are, in fact, expected to create the structure of their own company and set goals, come up with a product or service, create it, market, sell it and do all the work involved. The companies then compete against each other in a bid to win the coveted award at the end of the programme.

Martha Sammut (17) is a first-year accounting and marketing student at De La Salle College and she forms part of the Company Programme team called Bloom. Martha enjoys dancing ballet, singing, has an interest in photography and loves to journal, but her dream is to be an accountant.

“I was exposed to the business world at a young age through my family,” she says. “My father has been a sole trader for over 25 years. I have learned about entrepreneurship through my father’s business and what it takes to run a business from him.”

Still, she admits that despite the knowledge she acquired from her family’s business, she would have probably not been able to turn her idea into a reality had it not been for JAYE.

“Along with guest speakers from Deloitte and HSBC, JAYE has helped me execute my idea through the many talks and activities we took part in during their workshops,” she explains.

It is uncommon enough to meet someone so young who is interested in entrepreneurship, but it is even less common for them to be so fascinated by accounting.

“I have been interested in accounting since I was in Form 1,” Martha says.

As for her future, she has it all planned out.

Martha Sammut (second from left) during an ‘Ensuring Quality’ workshop held by EFQ Management Consultancy.

“In 10 years’ time, I will have obtained my Master’s degree. I will either have a job as a full-time accountant at a bank or at a company, or I will be working independently like my father’s present accountant. Who knows? I might even open up my own business and be my own accountant!”

Go for it! Don’t be scared even though you have to work hard

Janice Xerri (16) is an active teenager with a love of swimming and running.

A student of G.F. Abela Junior College, she set up a company called Perfit with a team of other students as part of JAYE’s programme. In her case, the learning curve looked a little different, since she is mostly interested in computing. The programme taught her a set of skills that were new to her.

“I have been learning other subjects my whole life and I was never really into business,” she says, explaining that she had no prior experience or exposure to entrepreneurship. However, learning how to set up and run a company are not the only skills she gained from this experience.

“I also learned how to manage work throughout a project, as really I was the type of person who preferred to work alone and shoulder responsibilities without creating hassles for others,” she admits.

She is currently studying computing and philosophy, the perfect combination for someone who hopes to work for a company which is environmentally friendly.

The third participant we met is Duane Callus (17), who attends Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary. Duane is another well-rounded student who not only studies physical education but is also a professional dancer who competes internationally. He also teaches fitness classes – it is no surprise, therefore, that his JAYE team is called Hustle Fitness.

Janice Xerri (fourth from right) during a workshop entitled ‘The Role of Human Resources’ held by Street HR.

It would seem that Duane’s whole life revolves around sports but he has also had exposure to his father’s business from a young age.

“I have been helping my father with his business in carpentry since the age of 10,” he says, adding that his participation in JAYE’s programme continued to give him valuable training.

“I personally think that the mentorship and guidance of our JAYE mentor and teachers have been really helpful in achieving our goals,” he says.

“I learned more about how a business is run and have a better idea of what it will entail opening my own business. I hope to one day be able to open my own gym.”

Even though Martha, Janice and Duane have different plans for their future, they all have the same advice for other young students with an interest in entrepreneurship: to enrol in one of JAYE’s programmes and, most importantly, to never give up.

“Go for it!” says Janice. “Don’t be scared even though you have to work hard. Make sure you set aside time for it and don’t hold back just because you fear that your idea might not be good enough. This is not just a competition; you are also there to learn and have fun while creating new friendships.”

Martha agrees and says that students should be as active and as curious as they can.

“Get as much information you can from any source throughout your scholastic life,” she urges.

“Enter competitions, attend talks and seminars, take part in JAYE’s Company Programme, search online for resources. You can never stop learning when it comes to this vast field of work! So, do what you can now!”

Last but not least, Duane shares his motto.

“I always say ‘never say never’ and that attitude has always helped me in life,” he says, adding that one can never back down just because others believe that something cannot be achieved.

Whatever the future holds for these three remarkable teenagers, there is no doubt that their enthusiasm and strong work ethic will take them far in life and that the skills they learned through this experience will serve them well.

For more information about the JAYE Malta Foundation and the various programmes it offers, visit https://jayemalta.org/.