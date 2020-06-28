The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will be played in September, October and November 2020.

UEFA have published the revised schedule following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee earlier this month to discuss the new European football calendar in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The only changes to Malta’s Group D1 schedule concern Matchday 3 and 4 as the away fixtures against Andorra and Latvia will now take place on 10 and 13 October, a day after the original dates. The other fixtures are unchanged.

Malta will kick off their UEFA Nations League Group D1 commitments with a trip to the Faroe Islands on September 3, 2020 before hosting Latvia at the National Stadium three days later.

The national team will conclude their group campaign with two home assignments – against Andorra on 14th November and the Faroe Islands on 17th November.

In preparation for the UEFA Nations League competition, the Technical Centre of the Malta Football Association has drawn up a return-to-activity programme for the national team.

The programme comprises physical and medical tests, training sessions and tactical and technical meetings, marking a return to footballing activity for the national sides after the matches and training during the March and June international windows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams who is assisted by Davide Mazzotta and Guillermo Giacomazzi, has named an extended squad for the pre-season build-up which gets underway on Sunday, 5 July, 2020.

Meanwhile, UEFA announced that the national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs to be rescheduled for 8 October and 12 November.

Friendly matches will be played on October 7 and 8 and November 11 and 12.

MALTA’S FIXTURES – REVISED

03/09/2020 (20.45) – Faroe Islands vs Malta

06/09/2020 (20.45) – Malta vs Latvia

10/10/2020 (20.45) – Andorra vs Malta

13/10/2020 (20.45) – Latvia vs Malta

14/11/2020 (15.00) – Malta vs Andorra

17/11/2020 (20.45) – Malta vs Faroe Islands