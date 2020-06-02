Still a few weeks away from launching but already with a huge amount of content flooding the internet, players and casinos alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of the latest game from Evolution Gaming, a Maltese-based casino game company – Crazy Time. For those who aren’t familiar with it yet, it is the most expensive casino game ever made and that’s not hard to imagine when you can win an epic 160,000x your original bet!

So what does it do? The game is a giant spinning wheel manned by a live dealer, with multiple prizes and four bonus rounds on it – each of which has the potential to earn the player a lot of money and meant to trigger on average every six spins. Whilst there is no confirmed release date yet, sources have indicated to us that some casinos may be featuring this as early as June 9.

Bonus Round 1 - Pachinko

Based on the Japanese game and fan-favourite Pachinko, a ball drops from the top of the screen and bounces down to eventually land in a dedicated slot. The most lucrative of the bonus options that can be achieved, players can earn a single multiplier up to 500x or should they land in a ‘double’ slot, the potential to win thousands of times your bet is on the cards.

Bonus Round 2 – Cash Hunt

A turn-them over style board game comes next called Cash Hunt. Players are given the opportunity to choose one of the many squares on the board and win up to 75x their original stake in an instant. While this is also not one of the larger win pool option – this is over twice the odds you would get at a roulette table betting on a single number.

Bonus Round 3 – Coin Flip

The third of four of bonuses, there are two prizes that appear on the screen, one in red and one in blue. Once you have selected your colour, you watch the coin flip and can win as much as 5,000x your bet. While this sounds the simplest of all the bonuses, the potential pay out makes it more than enjoyable enough to wait for.

Bonus Round 4 – Crazy Time Wheel

The largest single win option of the bonus rounds, a giant wheel in the Crazy Time Bonus round gives players the chance to win from as little as 10x their bet up to an incredulous 160,000x times their bet. With three ‘flappers’ marked on the wheels, it is up to the punter to select which of them they would like their win governed by.

While we’d like to tell you more about it, the truth is that despite that amassment of content and videos out there on the web, there really isn’t much confirmed just yet. We look forward to updating you soon on this great game and hope that the heavy investment and insane prizes are enough to drive Crazy Time to become one of the biggest games around.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/