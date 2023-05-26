The Mrieħel bypass is Malta’s fastest road according to data released by Transport Malta, with motorists frequently exceeding 120km per hour on the roughly 2km stretch of road.

The highest recorded speed on the bypass was 211km per hour, higher than any other road in Malta, registered in 2019. One driver was caught driving at 173km per hour in 2021 and another at 169km per hour the previous year.

Some 245 drivers were caught driving on the Mrieħel bypass at a speed of at least 120km per hour between 2019 and 2023. The road has a speed limit of 80km per hour.

In total, almost 1,300 contraventions for speeding were caught by the road’s speed cameras during this period.

Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun is another stretch of road preferred by speed merchants, with a whopping 11,438 tickets issued to motorists caught speeding there between 2019 and 2023.

While that road's speed cameras caught many more motorists breaking the law than those on the Mrieħel bypass, fewer of those contraventions were for overspeeding of 30km per hour or more than its legal speed limit.

A total of 362 drivers were caught doing that on Tal-Barrani road, closely followed by 308 speeding motorists in Gudja’s Triq Ħal-Far.

Dawret San Pawl, also known as the Xemxija bypass, recorded some of Malta’s highest speeds, with an average top speed of over 137km per hour. A total of 2,350 speeding contraventions were captured along this road between 2019 and 2023.

The death of 17-year-old Kacey Sciberras in an accident on Sunday has revived the debate on the need for more traffic calming measures on Malta’s roads, with Attard local councillors calling for the government to install speed cameras along the Central Link.

Road safety has come increasingly under the spotlight, with last year being the deadliest year on record with 26 road deaths in 2022. Fatalities have continued this year, with four people dying on Malta’s roads in May alone.