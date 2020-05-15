The Bay Music Awards 2020 hit the social media screens on Thursday night in what can only be described as a celebration of Malta’s diverse music scene.

Hosted by Bay Breakfast duo Daniel and Ylenia, the return of the BMAs saw eight prestigious awards being announced, after a high amount of votes which was received by the public on 89.7 Bay’s website.

Ira Losco won the Best Music Video Award for Cannonball .

Following a successful run at this year’s X Factor Malta, Dav Jr won the Best Newcomer Award, while Owen Leuellen scored double with the Best Male Award and the Award for Best Hip Hop.

Ira Losco’s collaboration with X Factor’s Season 1 winner Michela, Cannonball won the Best Music Video Award, and Amici’s Emma Muscat scooped the Best Female Award, which was sponsored by Times of Malta.

Destiny took home the Isolator’s Choice Award for Best Song.

Gozitan sensation The Travellers won Best Group, Micimago won the Best Dance Award, while the public gave all of their love to Destiny as she took home the Isolator’s Choice Award for Best Song.

This year’s Bay Music Awards, featured some of Malta’s best singers and bands perform live at home, including Gaia Cauchi, Ira Losco, Emma Muscat, Red Electrick and Destiny.

The Bay Music Awards 2020 were held in collaboration with Bank of Valletta, and were supported by Times of Malta, GlobalTech Malta, Cynergi Health and Fitness Club, Eden Cinemas, Melita, Eden Superbowl and Intercontinental Malta.