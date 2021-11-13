Parents will receive a sustainable "baby box" upon registration of their newborn from Monday, the government announced.

The baby box includes 10 sustainable products, such as a baby blanket made of bamboo, a reusable nappy and a tote bag made from recycled plastic bottles, a feeding bib, teether, socks and mittens.

The box, with the theme of ‘You Hold Their Future’, is aimed at introducing sustainable living at every stage of daily life, including at the start of babies' lives.

The distribution will be part of a three-month pilot project which is being extended as announced in the 2022 budget.

“Through the Sustainable Baby Box initiative, we want to help nurture a sustainable culture within our households. We also know that sustainable living may not be easily accessible for everyone, for various reasons," Sustainability Minister Miriam Dalli said.

"We decided to take the first step and reach out to help further the knowledge on how it is possible to lead a sustainable life at every stage of our lives. We are doing this through other supporting measures targeting not only families, but also students, youths and enterprises.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat said during the launch that Identity Malta’s role in distributing these boxes is yet another example of the agency’s commitment to facilitating its services.

Muscat said Identity Malta’s office at Mater Dei hospital was set up to make matters easier for families.

Parents can now register their newborns in hospital, without having to go anywhere else.

“Distributing these baby boxes from Identity Malta’s office will enhance the services we offer, as well as introducing new families to a sustainable lifestyle and instilling values that will hopefully last a lifetime,” the parliamentary secretary said.