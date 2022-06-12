Australian multinational smoothie chain Boost Juice Bars has opened its first two stores in Sliema – at Tigné Seafront and in Gżira – with a third to follow within a month.

Operated by Food Chain Ltd, the brand’s dedication to innovation is set to tap into growing health consciousness among the Maltese population and treat its customers with a winning combination of healthy and fresh alternatives while on the go.

The Farsons Group subsidiary promises a positive and energetic environment, product innovation, partnerships and a robust customer relations strategy by using natural fruit and vegetables.

Gordon Naudi, general manager, Food Chain Ltd, said he was very proud that such an international juice bar accepted to open outlets on our shores.

Ivan Cardona, business manager, Food Chain Ltd, also expressed his excitement at this new venture: “We’re ready to offer our customers healthy fast-food alternatives, served by our positive and energetic employees. We’re already overwhelmed with the response we’re getting, and we honestly cannot wait for more.”

Boost Juice Bars Malta offers customers benefits through a VIBE membership card. Customers are granted a free Boost Juice with every 11th purchase and, on their birthday, with VIBE points awarded when purchasing full price smoothies or juices (more information at www.boostjuice.com.mt/vibe/).

Founder Janine Allis started Boost with the first store in Adelaide, Australia, in the year 2000, when she saw a gap in the market for healthy fast food.

Boost then began its international expansion via master franchising in 2004 and now has over 600 stores serving up Boost beverages in 13 countries across the globe.

Boost Juice Bars are also present in Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Estonia, Indonesia, Latvia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the UK and Vietnam.

The Australian brand has scooped the Global Franchise Awards at the International Franchise Convention 2022, taking home Best Food and Drink Franchise and the ultimate Global Franchise Champion award. The Global Franchise Award celebrates and promotes the best-franchised brands by boosting their distinguished brand characteristics within a global playing field.

For more information about Boost Juice, visit www.boostjuice. com.mt.