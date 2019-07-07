Local gamers who hope to turn their Playstation passions into a professional career will be given a taste of the industry at Malta’s first-ever eSports expo come October.

Playcon will showcase games development and eSports – competitive video gaming – and introduce the industry to the public.

The event at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali will see gamers compete in games such as FIFA 20, Clash Royale, CS: GO, Brawl Stars, Tekken 7, Rocket League and SIM Racing. Visitors will be able to try out immersive virtual reality games suitable for all the family and learn more about potential careers in the game development or eSports sectors.

Playcon will be open to businesses and students on Thursday October 3 and Friday October 4, with the public allowed in free of charge for the following two days, October 5 and 6.

Digital Economy parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri said that the event, which will serve as an add-on to the DELTA Summit, would also include “education-related initiatives aimed to inform and educate children, young people and adults about these new emerging industries, and the exciting opportunities they hold”.



He noted that some eSports players, such as Kurt Fenech, Christian Spiteri or Daniel Vella Gobey had already achieved international success.

“We want their experiences replicated among other Maltese youths who aspire to become pros in digital sports”, said Dr Schembri.

GamingMalta head of operations and business development Ivan Filletti said Malta had everything needed to develop a successful gaming sector.

Playcon is being organised by GMR Entertainment with the support of GamingMalta and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation.