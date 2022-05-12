Malta boasts an agricultural industry so strong that an unending range of products we make use of on a daily basis can be supplied through local means. Given the hard work that farmers, fishermen, and all other industry stakeholders put in on a daily basis, it’s about time that this sector of Malta’s economy received the recognition it deserves.

That’s why, for the first time ever, the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights (MAFA) will be hosting the Malta AgriFair. This massive event will be taking place this month.

For starters, Malta AgriFair 2022 will be shining a well-deserved spotlight on local produce, machinery, systems, and technological developments in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

This is set to be done through the participation of major stakeholders in the aforementioned fields – we’re talking SMEs, large organisations, and everything in between.

Through this, the fair will be providing a platform for both the local farming community and producers to inform the general public about the industries’ products and services.

Whether attending the AgriFair as a member of the agricultural and fisheries industries or just as a spectator, you can rest assured that there will be a lot that you can take away.

The huge list of exhibitors currently includes companies, organisations, and institutes of the likes of Malta Sunripe, Mgarr Farmers Cooperative Society, the Water Services Corporation, the Malta Food Agency, KPH Group, and ABACO Group.

Attendees are set to become better acquainted with the farm-to-fork concept, as the food chain system of food production, harvesting, processing, distribution, and consumption will be demonstrated in a highly visual, innovative, and interactive manner.

The Malta AgriFair is about more than just theoretical learning – so much so that it will be hosting a fully-fledged live animal section where Maltese breeds of different farm animals will be showcased.

Speaking of farm animals, the fair will be hosting two farm animal competitions: a live cow competition on May 21 at 6pm and a live sheep and goat competition on May 22 at 10:30am.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to learn about Malta’s thriving fishing industry. One of the fair’s most unique attractions, for example, will see wooden models of five different species of fish found in Maltese seas get suspended from the venue’s roof.

The Aquaculture Directorate, an exhibitor at the AgriFair, will also be putting various live fish on display in a range of aquariums. Apart from that, a different area will be dedicated to agriculture, with demo fields showcasing different crops, trees, and vines.

Among the many other interesting demos set to be put up, a large honeycomb structure will also be on display to educate attendees about the Maltese honeybee. Sweet! If you’re planning on attending the AgriFair with children, you’ll be pleased to know that there will be not one, but two kids’ areas. And if all that walking around and learning makes you feel peckish, you can always refuel at the fair’s restaurant or food stalls, which will be serving Maltese food.

The Malta AgriFair 2022 will be taking place at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali from Friday 20th May to Sunday 22nd. The opening hours for all three days of the fair are 10am to 10pm.

A standard ticket to this event (for individuals aged between 12 and 59) costs €3, while children below the age of 12 and seniors (aged 60 and over) enter for free.