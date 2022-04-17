As the world celebrates the 53rd year of International Earth Day on Friday, a number of local social enterprises and NGOs are coming together to hold the first-ever Earth Day Green Fair at Il-Majjistral Nature & History Park and The Farmoury in Manikata.

The main purpose of this event is to continue spreading awareness about the environment and disseminating knowledge to assist people transit towards a more eco-sensible lifestyle.

Various market stalls will provide a number of sustainable products and solutions available in Malta, such as eco-friendly household and gardening products and recycled fashion items.

The visitors’ centre of Il-Majjistral Park will be transformed into an activity zone hosting several talks and workshops. Guests will have the opportunity to learn from experts and find out new solutions to their daily challenges. Some of the workshops will be ‘Balcony Gardening’ and ‘Making Sustainable Decisions’ led by an international coach; ‘Treasures of the Seas’, sponsored by Free Hour Malta; and ‘Discovering Malta with Eco Sports’, which will be followed by a clean-up.

There will be two separate Kids Zones at the fair with original, fun activities for children of all ages to help them broaden their knowledge and understand more about the earth’s natural resources such as energy, air, water, soil and wildlife.

There will also the Kids 4 Kids Market, sponsored by the Malta HSBC Foundation, where children will experience becoming a vendor for a day, selling their home-made or second-hand items.

Earth Day Green Fair will also include a Food Zone with healthy, international food, pesticide-free veggie market, and free drinking water stations.

The event runs on a zero single-use plastic policy, so one has to bring one’s own bags, cups and containers for a discount and surprise gifts.

In line with the event’s core message, the organisers are encouraging people to reach the venue by means of public transport, bicycles and car sharing.

Entrance to the event is free, as are most of the activities conducted by grassroots organisations, activists, innovators, and eco-entrepreneurs.

The fair is being organised by Eco Market Malta, The Veg Box, Heritage Parks Federation, PARKS Malta and the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise.

The event will be held on April 23 and 24 from 11am to 6pm. The Kids Zone only will also be open on April 22 from 11am to 2pm. For more information and a full list of activities, visit www.ecomarketmalta.com or look for the event on social media.