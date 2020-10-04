The family and friends of 34-year-old Karl Pace, who died after suffering extensive burns during a fire at the Gozo marina, are planning to set up Malta’s first large-scale food forest in honour of the man who loved life and nature.

The food forest, to be located on a private plot of currently unused land in Ballut, Wardija, will be a self-sustainable forest eco-system incorporating fruit and nut trees, shrubs, herbs, vines and perennial vegetables, explained Karl’s partner Alex Cachia who is leading the project.

“The space will be open to the public, during certain times, and dedicated to offering a healing sanctuary in nature, a way to connect to the source of our food. This is ideal since Karl absolutely loved to cook and eat, besides enjoying gardening and nature, so this is the perfect tribute. In this way, Karl’s yearning for healthy home-grown food will be translated into something beneficial for the community,” she said.

Karl, 34, suffered extensive burns to 60% of his body on June 26 when his boat, that was berthed at the Gozo marina, caught fire while he was asleep on it. Almost two months later, on August 18, he died in hospital surrounded by family and loved ones.

Karl Pace and his partner Alex Cachia, who is now making sure that his legacy lives on.

In a poignant interview, published in the Sunday Circle out with The Sunday Times of Malta, his mother Anna Pace, sisters Maria and Michaela, and his partner Alex, talk about the gruelling weeks of rollercoaster emotions – that ranged from relief and hope, to uncertainty and despair.

They talk about how, as they learnt to surrender to fate, they said goodbye to Karl – comforted by the fact he lived life to the full. This was a life philosophy Karl lived by, and his loved ones now want to spread it as part of his legacy.

Karl’s food forest will be more than just about food and nature – it will be a place where people can be with nature and reflect on life – surrounded by the words of Karl who loved to write deep thoughts in a journal and his blog Journey with Heart.

“Karl cherished simplicity and silence, finding joy in life’s simple pleasures. The experience has taught us a lot about gratitude. Gratitude for being alive, for all the simple freedoms we take for granted,” Alex adds.

Read the full interview with the family and partner of Karl Pace here.

If you would like to be involved in helping plant this forest find out more by visiting here.

You can also donate funds to this the initiative, supported by registered NGO Why Not?, by sending an SMS to the following numbers: 5061 7301 ‒ €2.33; 5061 8178 ‒ €4.66; 5061 8801 ‒ €6.99.

What is a food forest?

Food forests, or forest gardens, have multiple benefits. They increase biodiversity, stabilise soil and offer tangible yields like fuel, timber, organic matter, herbal medicines, crafting materials, natural dyes, materials for home-made cleaning and beauty products. They offer a space for recreation and relaxation and planting trees increases the carbon capture capability, helping to combat climate change. Food forests protect and nurture wildlife, including pollinators endangered by human activity. Besides, buying less food results in the reduction of plastic waste.