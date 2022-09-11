Spazju Kreattiv will be hosting Improvizza! – Malta’s first improvisation festival – from September 15 to 18. Audrey Rose Mizzi catches up with Improvizza!’s festival director SIMONE ELLUL to chat about what’s happening during these four days.

ARM: This is Malta’s first ever improvisation festival, open for both local and international students, at any level. Why did you choose to focus on improvisation and why is a festival like this important within our local cultural community?

SE: Improvisation is a passion of mine and I find that in Malta we still have little awareness or appreciation of improv. I would like to see it grow and take its rightful place in the world of performing arts.

Improvisation is sometimes seen as a poorer theatrical experience. However, once exposed to this art form, you start to realise just how rich it can be, bringing to the stage skills and abilities that are important not only on stage but also in life, such as listening, supporting your fellow actors, not imposing your idea.

I firmly believe that being a good improviser can make you a better overall actor and performer and it is for this reason that this is a great opportunity for Maltese performers and our local cultural community in general, as they have the possibility of not only training with some of the world’s top teachers and improvisers but also to watch different types of improv shows over four packed evenings.

ARM: Your experience in improvisation is quite extensive. How would you say your experience of various improv festivals will influence the workshops and shows?

SE: I have been doing improvisation for over 10 years and in this time have trained and performed all over the world. I have attended numerous improvisation festivals and I have been able to pick up ideas and tips and also see what different types of festival exist and thus decide what might work best in Malta.

Improvizza!’s festival director Simone Ellul

I decided to have a small, curated festival, to ensure the highest quality of improv and improvisers, and am bringing some of the most highly appreciated teachers working in the field today in order to provide the best experience.

The festival will be a mixture of learning and performing and is focused on giving participants the possibility of learning, performing and also watching performances by experienced and highly skilled improvisers.

ARM: As the festival organiser, you’ve decided to have engaging workshops and shows. How did you go about choosing the international tutors and what was essential for you to have represented in this festival?

SE: My choice of tutors was guided by the fact that I wanted to give participants an eclectic experience, by providing a range of courses. Improvizza! is therefore offering various workshops that work on different aspects. One workshop will focus on strengthening of basic skills by tutor Patti Stiles, who is a wonderful teacher who was trained directly by Keith Johnstone, the father of improvisation.

Another will focus on using drama and comedy together and will be given by Pierpaolo Buzza, the artistic director of ImproBrussels, whose love and passion for improv are present in everything he does.

Expect the unexpected

The workshop by Javier Pastor will focus on the application of physics principles to scene work.

There will also be shorter (three-hour) workshops inclu on physical touch by myself, and a workshop on how to use dance improvisation in improv by Dorian Mallia.

We also have two other teachers joining us from Spain, Jurgi Erquicia, who will be leading a workshop on the representation of characters with different gender identities, expressions and affective-sexual orientations, and Dani Picò, whose workshop will focus on how to build characters through the discovery of emotions.

The hugely talented Alessio Granato, a musician from Italy, a truly incredible performer and tutor who will be accompanying all the shows, will also be leading a workshop on how to use music to find and develop stories and emotions.

ARM: For beginners, who are not quite familiar with improvisation, how would you say these workshops/shows would benefit them?

SE: These workshops help develop skills that are useful not only for improvisers, but also all types of performers. For beginners, this will be a wonderful introduction to the world of improvisation, which is a performing art that is hugely popular on an international level.

The evening performances will also give a taste of what different improvisation formats exist and are a great opportunity for audiences to experience something completely new.

ARM: In the evenings, the festival will also host shows directed by the tutors of the workshops including student showcases from the workshops themselves. What should people expect when attending these shows?

SE: Expect the unexpected is always a good motto with improvisation. As the word itself suggests, it’s all happening in the moment. Nothing is scripted or decided beforehand, beyond the general structure of the show.

Therefore, audiences can expect to be surprised, to get emotionally involved, to be entertained, to laugh and cry, and hopefully, be impressed, not only by the talent, but also by the connection between the performers.

Audiences will also be called on to give suggestions and perhaps share a story, but don’t be nervous, you won’t be dragged on stage against your will! Our aim is to make these evenings a pleasant, entertaining and meaningful experience.

