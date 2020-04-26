Malta has launched the first non-profit numismatic society to encourage and promote the study and collection of numismatic material and exonumia. The Malta Numismatic Society has specialist academic members such as John Gatt and Emanuel Azzopardi on board. They will help promote the study and collection of coins from antiquity until the present day as well as the study of banknotes, tokens, jetons, medals, seals, dies and weights related to the Maltese islands throughout its history.

The society was launched with the scope of enriching Malta’s heritage through articles and papers, study, discussion, exhibitions, cultural events and activities while providing a focal point for numismatics, scholars and amateur collectors.

Founding president Simon Ellul Sullivan said: “Malta has been blessed with an unparalleled history for its size and thus has been left with an equally rich numismatic repertoire to boast of. The MNS has been set up to curate and ensure that future generations of numismatists are adequately represented and informed to keep this beautiful field of study alive.”

The Malta Numismatic Society, headquartered in Sliema, has called for the burgeoning numismatic community to enrol in its accessible membership programme to continue to add historical value to Malta’s cultural heritage. The organisation has launched standard, institutional and trade membership programmes starting from just €25 per annum. These are easily accessible on their site www.mns.mt. For more information, send an e-mail to info@mns.mt or phone 7777 1111.

Six tari de Vallete.