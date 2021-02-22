The 1860 Halfpenny Yellow, Malta’s first stamp, is the new exhibit at the Gozo Philatelic Society showcase, housed at Level -1 of Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The exhibits include historic and important information.

Along the years, numerous reprints were needed which resulted in various shades and paper variations. Understandably, the Halfpenny Yellow – is-safra – merits specialised study and analysis.

Collectors will be able to view rare singles and a major part of a mint sheet. The covers and envelopes connected with Gozo are also of special interest to non-philatelists since they highlight social life, 150 years ago.

The display will be open until Easter – April 4.